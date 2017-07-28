It is likely that One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts was still a dual citizen when he was elected to Parliament last year, the embattled senator has revealed. He went on Sky News’ Paul Murray Live last night to try to end the confusion (he has created) over his citizenship. He showed the documents showing he had renounced his British dual citizenship to host Paul Murray but did not release them to anyone else, claiming the “Twitterati” would manipulate them. Importantly, however — in contradiction to all his previous claims that he never held another citizenship other than Australian, and that he renounced all citizenship before the election — Roberts claims that while he did apply before the election, he didn’t receive the confirmation documentation from the UK until December last year. This means that it is entirely possible that for all intents and purposes Roberts was still a dual citizen when he nominated and was elected.
Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox
We’ve sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the “activate now” button. Then access is all yours!
If you can’t see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven’t received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we’ll help you out.