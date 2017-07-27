That whining sound is a business sector in crisis
The complete refusal of business to accept that its neoliberal agenda is dead is increasing the risk that progressive reform is replaced with something far more dangerous.
Jul 27, 2017
BCA chair Grant King with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
15 thoughts on “That whining sound is a business sector in crisis ”
It doesn’t seem to have occurred to those drongos at the BCA that they have almost reached the point where millions of their low-paid workers are only just surviving.
So…what happens to the worker’s purchasing power? They are only able to buy the bare essentials…if they are lucky…so have NO money left to purchase the goods and services that are ‘produced’ by BCA members!
In other words…the BCA are cutting their own throats.
Can’t wait for the ‘rivers of blood’ to flow during their collapse!!