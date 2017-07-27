 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 27, 2017

That whining sound is a business sector in crisis

The complete refusal of business to accept that its neoliberal agenda is dead is increasing the risk that progressive reform is replaced with something far more dangerous.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

BCA chair Grant King with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

  1. CML

    It doesn’t seem to have occurred to those drongos at the BCA that they have almost reached the point where millions of their low-paid workers are only just surviving.
    So…what happens to the worker’s purchasing power? They are only able to buy the bare essentials…if they are lucky…so have NO money left to purchase the goods and services that are ‘produced’ by BCA members!
    In other words…the BCA are cutting their own throats.
    Can’t wait for the ‘rivers of blood’ to flow during their collapse!!

