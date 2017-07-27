Razer: 'political correctness' is a lie used to inflame Millennial-boomer warfare
“Political correctness” has begun to signify very little. It can now mean almost any cultural change to which one objects.
Jul 27, 2017
“Political correctness” has begun to signify very little. It can now mean almost any cultural change to which one objects.
Yesterday in Australia, the sun turned up for morning coffee and left in time for dinner. And then, the nation saw display of another reliable comfort: older people and younger people tend to have slightly different social attitudes. Well, call the Neolithic Times and give them this newsy news. Us readers were bound to drop our beakers!
Powered by Taboola