 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

Jul 27, 2017

Crikey Worm: citizenship questions for Roberts and Canavan, taxing the rich an 'envy tax'

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts is refusing to show proof he isn't a British citizen, Matt Canavan might be in the clear, and ScoMo backs coal.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

WHERE’S THE EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE, SOVEREIGN CITIZEN?

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts is fond of making a grand show to public servants in Senate estimates hearings about the importance of transparency and showing empirical evidence to back up sound policy on climate change, but when it comes to the issue of his citizenship, we are expected to take his word for it. He has released a statutory declaration claiming that he has renounced any Indian and British citizenship (he was born in India to a British father) but he is refusing to follow the lead of other politicians in releasing the documents proving it. He claims he is concerned that the documents will be manipulated. Sounds legit.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement