Crikey Worm: citizenship questions for Roberts and Canavan, taxing the rich an 'envy tax'
One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts is refusing to show proof he isn't a British citizen, Matt Canavan might be in the clear, and ScoMo backs coal.
Jul 27, 2017
One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts is fond of making a grand show to public servants in Senate estimates hearings about the importance of transparency and showing empirical evidence to back up sound policy on climate change, but when it comes to the issue of his citizenship, we are expected to take his word for it. He has released a statutory declaration claiming that he has renounced any Indian and British citizenship (he was born in India to a British father) but he is refusing to follow the lead of other politicians in releasing the documents proving it. He claims he is concerned that the documents will be manipulated. Sounds legit.
