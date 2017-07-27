That's a spicy constitutional meat-a-ball! Section 44 is an indigestible mess for Signore Canavan.
The situations of Ludlam and Waters appear straightforward. But Matt Canavan's predicament presents an entirely different bowl of spaghetti for the High Court.
29 thoughts on “That’s a spicy constitutional meat-a-ball! Section 44 is an indigestible mess for Signore Canavan. ”
Given one fifth of the population are currently dual citizens and at least 50% have the entitlement through descent of one sort or another all S44(i) is doing is disenfranchising a massive proportion of the population. Many of us cannot sit in, or even stand for the Federal Parliament. No such barrier exists in the state parliaments, and nations with a similar common law framework such as Canada, New Zealand, and the UK, allow dual citizens in their parliaments.
This old outdated clause was designed to keep Parliament British and keep out all that foreign riff raff (and how ironic that anywhere else in the former Empire is now deemed foreign). This is the stuff of the White Australia policy and it’s high time it went, and the qualification for sitting in the Parliament is simply that you are Australian and you have resided here for a reasonable period (say 8 of the last 10 years). But not before Adani Matt gets the boot.
Could not agree more. Australia’s constitution is so out-dated, it’s farcical. Trouble is, I wouldn’t trust changing it to a referendum. I would suggest the majority of the population is NOT interested. First, let us indeed get rid of Caravan and his chief supporter, Joybelle (somehow, someway) first.
Sound argument and well put, I thought.
Just one other thing … Canavan’s argument is just not plausible. No one ever accepted “the dog ate my homework”, so how could you possibly accept this?
And one other other thing … blaming your mum? Really? How much of a douche can this guy make of himself? True, she has a lot to answer for, foisting young matteo on Australia, but that’s a different story.
Looks like a case of it’s all right to lie as long as “It’s for the Right’s reasons”?
Question arising: Has Cannavan stood down to avoid the flak arising from this week’s 4 Corners revelation that Baird, without seeking Federal advice(?), sold off Federal owned and “bought-back” water rights to Cotton growers? After all, it happened on his watch! I’m awaiting the storm.
Very likely.
A touch too clever for matteo, although he does have a highly developed self-preservation instinct.
I love it that Malcolm Turnbull made that stupid supercilious “sloppy” remark when the balloon went up about the Greens but Barnaby Joyce was more measured.
You know that you are in deep doo-doo when the sensible voice in your team is Barnaby Joyce.
mmmmmm…. not every day one gets to see the word “supercilious” used well
Thank you
As hard as referendums are to have passed, I think we should have a go at this one. All the major parties and many of the minors will be in favour; probably the only nay-sayers would be xenophobic contrarians such as One Nation.
In a nation of immigrants, and sons and daughters of immigrants, it should be easy to make the case that any Australian citizen (with dual nationality or not) should be able to be elected to Parliament.
On the piquant absurdity of our head of state being by definition NOT an Australian, I will say nothing on this occasion. But it’d be good to have another vote on that too, sooner rather than later.
Whatever happens in the future, I’ve come to the conclusion that Canavan has to resign. At best, he signed off that he had done his due diligence, but he had not. Much more likely is that he is lying. Again.