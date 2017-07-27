 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Australia

Jul 27, 2017

Are Canadians, New Zealanders and Italians more scared of us than we are of them?

How do Australia's provisions for keeping foreign insurgents out of Parliament stack up against those of other countries? Crikey intern Angus McCubbing investigates.

Angus McCubbing

Share

Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, and now Liberal-National Party Senator Matt “the Accidental Italian” Canavan, have all recently fallen foul of section 44(i) of the Australian constitution, with the two Greens resigning immediately, and Canavan resigning his ministry but vowing to fight in the High Court to keep his Senate seat.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement