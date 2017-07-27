Are Canadians, New Zealanders and Italians more scared of us than we are of them?
How do Australia's provisions for keeping foreign insurgents out of Parliament stack up against those of other countries? Crikey intern Angus McCubbing investigates.
Jul 27, 2017
Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, and now Liberal-National Party Senator Matt “the Accidental Italian” Canavan, have all recently fallen foul of section 44(i) of the Australian constitution, with the two Greens resigning immediately, and Canavan resigning his ministry but vowing to fight in the High Court to keep his Senate seat.
