Fifield's diary reveals mad scramble to fix Brandis' arts mess
Jul 27, 2017
Communications and Arts Minister Mitch Fifield held dozens of meetings in his first three months in the job with the arts sector and stakeholders to try to fix the mess left by Attorney-General George Brandis, but the funding never came back.
