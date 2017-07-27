 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Jul 27, 2017

Fifield's diary reveals mad scramble to fix Brandis' arts mess

Communications and Arts Minister Mitch Fifield spent the first few months in the job repairing much of the damage his predecessor had on the arts.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

arts funding fifield

Communications and Arts Minister Mitch Fifield held dozens of meetings in his first three months in the job with the arts sector and stakeholders to try to fix the mess left by Attorney-General George Brandis, but the funding never came back. 

