The Greens' not-so-simple, essential mandate: save the Earth
The environmental movement has come a long way from hippie love-ins and right-wing jokes. But the Greens, in Australia and elsewhere, have to acknowledge that it is the single most important thing they will ever do.
Before the Coalition’s Canavan of Covfefe mucked things up somewhat, the right, and a lot of the centre was having a high old time with the Greens. For years, the party has been trying to reshape its image, getting away from the happy hippie activist thing, donning the grey suit and open-necked white shirt “sent from the future to save you” look, or the black skivvy Newport Jazz Festival ’65 alternative. In one bad week, a lot of that got blown away, with not one but two resignations on the grounds of section 44 dual citizenship, and the possibility that others might follow, including some of those lined up to replace the departing senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters.
20 thoughts on “The Greens’ not-so-simple, essential mandate: save the Earth ”
There is evidence some of the Greens may worry they may lose votes if they focus too much on the scary news of global warming and its consequences