Politics

Jul 26, 2017

The Greens' not-so-simple, essential mandate: save the Earth

The environmental movement has come a long way from hippie love-ins and right-wing jokes. But the Greens, in Australia and elsewhere, have to acknowledge that it is the single most important thing they will ever do.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Before the Coalition’s Canavan of Covfefe mucked things up somewhat, the right, and a lot of the centre was having a high old time with the Greens. For years, the party has been trying to reshape its image, getting away from the happy hippie activist thing, donning the grey suit and open-necked white shirt “sent from the future to save you” look, or the black skivvy Newport Jazz Festival ’65 alternative. In one bad week, a lot of that got blown away, with not one but two resignations on the grounds of section 44 dual citizenship, and the possibility that others might follow, including some of those lined up to replace the departing senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters.

Roger Clifton
Member
Roger Clifton

One role where The Greens can shine is in responding to climate-related disasters. In a future of rising frequency of disasters, it is good strategy to often say, I-told-you-so because it segues to you-should-be-listening-to-us, which is, after all, good politics. Then, now-hear-this-bold-plan would be lapped up by journos who know you will deliver.

However, those bold plans need to have been worked out, polished and written long before each class of disaster occurs. And there is an awful lot of ’em, so don’t block off your options.

18 minutes 22 seconds ago
Geoff Davies
Member
Geoff Davies
Confused, but you kind of got there I guess. First you indicate the “left-leaning” parties have already got the message (really? So no Labor support for coal, excess water extraction, invading other countries, crimes against humanity, rampant financial markets …), then you say the only thing for the Greens is to push the deep message – we have only only one life support system and we’re wrecking it. Ok, good, though I might have said it better myself: https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/-the-greens-paddling-hard-but-missing-the-wave1,9388 . Missing here is the simple demonstration by Sanders, Corbyn and others that many people are desperate for some real action… Read more »
13 minutes 8 seconds ago
