The Greens' not-so-simple, essential mandate: save the Earth
The environmental movement has come a long way from hippie love-ins and right-wing jokes. But the Greens, in Australia and elsewhere, have to acknowledge that it is the single most important thing they will ever do.
Before the Coalition’s Canavan of Covfefe mucked things up somewhat, the right, and a lot of the centre was having a high old time with the Greens. For years, the party has been trying to reshape its image, getting away from the happy hippie activist thing, donning the grey suit and open-necked white shirt “sent from the future to save you” look, or the black skivvy Newport Jazz Festival ’65 alternative. In one bad week, a lot of that got blown away, with not one but two resignations on the grounds of section 44 dual citizenship, and the possibility that others might follow, including some of those lined up to replace the departing senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters.
One role where The Greens can shine is in responding to climate-related disasters. In a future of rising frequency of disasters, it is good strategy to often say, I-told-you-so because it segues to you-should-be-listening-to-us, which is, after all, good politics. Then, now-hear-this-bold-plan would be lapped up by journos who know you will deliver.
However, those bold plans need to have been worked out, polished and written long before each class of disaster occurs. And there is an awful lot of ’em, so don’t block off your options.