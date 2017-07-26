 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Jul 26, 2017

Shortsighted intelligence review lavished with praise

Australia has a shallow gene pool when it comes to intelligence commentary and the response to the latest intelligence review shows it.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

If the L’Estrange-Merchant review demonstrated the narrow, empire-building mentality of Australia’s national security bureaucracy — both those currently in office, and those who have since left — its coverage has demonstrated the shallow gene pool of Australian national security commentary.

1 comments

leon knight
Member
leon knight

Probably universities are only interested in hiring people with the same experience, instead of getting some original thinking going – in these uncertain times a different learned viewpoint or two would be very valuable – I turn to the futurist David Houle if I want to get some idea of what lies ahead for the world….

16 minutes 20 seconds ago
