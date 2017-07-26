Shortsighted intelligence review lavished with praise
Australia has a shallow gene pool when it comes to intelligence commentary and the response to the latest intelligence review shows it.
Jul 26, 2017
If the L’Estrange-Merchant review demonstrated the narrow, empire-building mentality of Australia’s national security bureaucracy — both those currently in office, and those who have since left — its coverage has demonstrated the shallow gene pool of Australian national security commentary.
Probably universities are only interested in hiring people with the same experience, instead of getting some original thinking going – in these uncertain times a different learned viewpoint or two would be very valuable – I turn to the futurist David Houle if I want to get some idea of what lies ahead for the world….