News Corp chair's (unintentionally) hilarious speech to the Melbourne Press Club
This is nothing but corporate greed.
Jul 26, 2017
This is nothing but corporate greed.
Why can’t we be friends? News Corp executive chairman Michael Miller (right), with Foxtel CEO Peter Tonagh, Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner and Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks.
Powered by Taboola
5 thoughts on “News Corp chair’s (unintentionally) hilarious speech to the Melbourne Press Club ”
Hilarious perhaps – but far from giving News Corp more power, the next Labor government should be looking hard at how take power from them, and ways to punish them for fake news.
And of course, how to grab a stack of tax from them.
Have Community and Suburban newspapers owned by News been included in this “70%” statistic?
“… publish less negative articles about rival newsrooms…”
10/10 for hypocrisy, 2/10 for grammar. Articles is a countable noun and should be qualified by fewer; less is used for uncountable nouns such as water.
Shouldn’t be too hard? All the rest of our media has to do is capitulate and behave like Ruper’s Muppet Show – take in PR/laundry work for their Limited News Party – parts of it are doing that anyway – even at the ABC.
….. Does anyone at Limited News own a mirror … or it that old “vampires in a mirror” thing?
News Corpse just wants the preshhhhus…..