 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Jul 26, 2017

News Corp chair's (unintentionally) hilarious speech to the Melbourne Press Club

This is nothing but corporate greed.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Why can’t we be friends? News Corp executive chairman Michael Miller (right), with Foxtel CEO Peter Tonagh, Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner and Nine Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

5 comments

Leave a comment

5 thoughts on “News Corp chair’s (unintentionally) hilarious speech to the Melbourne Press Club 

  1. leon knight

    Hilarious perhaps – but far from giving News Corp more power, the next Labor government should be looking hard at how take power from them, and ways to punish them for fake news.
    And of course, how to grab a stack of tax from them.

  2. Itsarort

    Have Community and Suburban newspapers owned by News been included in this “70%” statistic?

  3. MJM

    “… publish less negative articles about rival newsrooms…”

    10/10 for hypocrisy, 2/10 for grammar. Articles is a countable noun and should be qualified by fewer; less is used for uncountable nouns such as water.

  4. klewso

    Shouldn’t be too hard? All the rest of our media has to do is capitulate and behave like Ruper’s Muppet Show – take in PR/laundry work for their Limited News Party – parts of it are doing that anyway – even at the ABC.
    ….. Does anyone at Limited News own a mirror … or it that old “vampires in a mirror” thing?

  5. klewso

    News Corpse just wants the preshhhhus…..

Advertisement