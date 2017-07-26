The huge problem with the NBN's pricing that no one could see coming (except, you know, everyone did)
Those of us who have paid attention to the topic have long known that NBN's pricing model would lead to problems when people actually started connecting.
thoughts on "The huge problem with the NBN's pricing that no one could see coming (except, you know, everyone did)"
For a PM that is supposed to be into ‘agile’ and all about ‘innovation’ I’m a little surprised he is letting the kiwis walk all over us like he is (though I have to admit, he probably has a few distractions at the moment).
I guess thats why they will be in space before we will (http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-21/new-zealand-space-launch-has-nation-reaching-for-the-stars/8545126) and reaping the rewards, while we keep doing study after study (http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-13/is-australia-freeloading-when-it-comes-to-satellite-data/8704628)…
Couple that up with them switching to full fibre, at a reasonable build price even a year ago (https://delimiter.com.au/2016/03/09/nz-brings-fttp-costs-fttn-levels/) and very reasonable connection rates (https://www.broadbandcompare.co.nz/) and you have to wonder why any tech companies even bother to stay here.
Australia, Home of the (wage) slave, Land of the Fee…
Oh, and great article Josh 🙂
I’ve been disapponted with my NBN speeds in the Melbourne CBD, very erratic over the course of a day. My old ADSL service was more reliable, and I was paying the same for that: $70pm.
I’mn wondering what the point was of implementing the NBN at all, if we’re ending up paying the same amount for the same (though less-reliable) speeds? Surly the whole point was to enable higher speeds for the same sort of monthly outlay. Otherwise, what’s the benefit for the average user?