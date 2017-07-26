 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jul 26, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV ratings

What happened with Ninja Warrior? Weird.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

So did anyone win Australian Ninja Warrior last night? I don’t think so, but does Nine know? Its retrospective explanations of how the Ninjas finished last night left a lot to be desired; its ex ante briefing of the audience was non-existent. It was a very confusing end and, judging by social media, it was a bit of a let down or a disappointment. The program was the most watched no-news program of the year so far with 3.087 million national viewers — 2.145 million metro and 942,000 regional viewers for the final stage, which no one won. That’s the situation with the format offshore – such as the US, but it is inconclusive. Nine’s win had Ten fall to fourth behind the ABC in third and Seven in a very distant second.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a Reply

Notify of
wpDiscuz

Advertisement