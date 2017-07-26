Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
What happened with Ninja Warrior? Weird.
Jul 26, 2017
What happened with Ninja Warrior? Weird.
So did anyone win Australian Ninja Warrior last night? I don’t think so, but does Nine know? Its retrospective explanations of how the Ninjas finished last night left a lot to be desired; its ex ante briefing of the audience was non-existent. It was a very confusing end and, judging by social media, it was a bit of a let down or a disappointment. The program was the most watched no-news program of the year so far with 3.087 million national viewers — 2.145 million metro and 942,000 regional viewers for the final stage, which no one won. That’s the situation with the format offshore – such as the US, but it is inconclusive. Nine’s win had Ten fall to fourth behind the ABC in third and Seven in a very distant second.
Powered by Taboola
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately.