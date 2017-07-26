Roll up, roll up, the George Pell media circus is in town
Not a journalist in Melbourne was going to miss 10 minutes of George Pell at a filing hearing.
Jul 26, 2017
Not a journalist in Melbourne was going to miss 10 minutes of George Pell at a filing hearing.
“Don’t you feel sorry for anyone who’s just here to get their drunk driving charge overturned?” I overhear one of the ABC crew say from within the throng of journalists, protesters, supporters and onlookers gathered at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court to see Cardinal George Pell arrive for his filing hearing for charges of historical sex offences.
Powered by Taboola
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately.
“Throng” I reckon…..and yes I think you are right (not that Pell ever had a chance of being Pope).