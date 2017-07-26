 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Victoria

Jul 26, 2017

Roll up, roll up, the George Pell media circus is in town

Not a journalist in Melbourne was going to miss 10 minutes of George Pell at a filing hearing.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

“Don’t you feel sorry for anyone who’s just here to get their drunk driving charge overturned?” I overhear one of the ABC crew say from within the throng of journalists, protesters, supporters and onlookers gathered at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court to see Cardinal George Pell arrive for his filing hearing for charges of historical sex offences. 

2 comments

Wayne Robinson
Member
Wayne Robinson
There’s no chance that George Pell will be able to clear his name. The verdict in any trial will be either ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’. The stain will forever cling to his name. If by some considerable misfortune, Pope Francis were to die, George Pell would never have a chance to become pope. The other cardinals would never vote for him. I wonder about the use of the word ‘thrum’ in the second last paragraph. Is it a typo’ or is it a vivid use of a word usually used to describe an incoherent sound to describe a visual image… Read more »
1 hour 9 minutes ago
mikeb
Member
mikeb

“Throng” I reckon…..and yes I think you are right (not that Pell ever had a chance of being Pope).

10 minutes 43 seconds ago
