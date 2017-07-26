Canavan's caravan of confusion should have hit the road
It's unsurprising that Matt Canavan hasn't resigned from the Senate. The idea of responsibility is one that the major parties have little interest in.
Jul 26, 2017
There’s been much beard-stroking in the media coverage about why senator-perhaps Matt Canavan is a special case compared to former senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, so it’s fair that, instead of resigning, the High Court should consider his position. It’s more of the charmed media life that Canavan seems to lead. His extremism on coal (he called for a boycott of Westpac for not wasting enough shareholders’ money on unviable coal projects) and on abortion (he stood up for the rights of those nutjobs who harass women outside reproductive health clinics) rarely seem to get mentioned in media coverage. Instead, Canavan is portrayed as an energetic rising star of the LNP. And now, here he is, a victim of his mother’s application for Italian citizenship — he didn’t even know and he’s never even been there. Surely it’s just a minor hurdle in his ever-upward career trajectory? Not like those sloppy Greens senators.
38 thoughts on “Canavan’s caravan of confusion should have hit the road ”
The guys a creep, blaming his own mother. Next he will be blaming her for forging bias name on the forms.
“Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power”
Isn’t the Vatican a foreign power?
Jethro – giving him a personal reference – seems a bit distracted?
I just hope the NSW government follows through and sets ICAC onto the corruption soaking up the resources of the Murray-Darling (as set out on 4 corners) – who knows where that trail of maggots will lead…….. just watching who’d try to stop it would be ‘interesting’.
” I accept the science but we need to open up the Galilee basin”- Matt Canavan.
Note, not just the Adani mine but the whole basin. He’s either a liar or stupid.
His “career” is very much to our detriment, I hope he goes.
I think this shows he’s multi-skilled – after all, he learned his politics at Jethro’s knee.
That’s “Cousin Jethro Joyce the Minister for Gina, Mining & Creative Accounting”, with a cream separator’s sense of entitlement, who :-
* wrote-off a $90,000 Landcruiser CommCar (on personal business, while a Qld Senator driving to his NSW property) trying to cross a swollen creek;
* went to India (with Bishop & Gambaro) on the arm of Gina Rinehart as a some sort of political gee-gaw trophy, an indication of her “political influence/pulling power(?)” – billing us for the return flights of he and his wife “on business”;
* used his office stationery to write to her kids to stop embarrassing her in court;
* accepted $50,000 from her to go to paying for his re-election campign in New England;
* uprooted the APVMA (familes and all) from Canberra to his electorate on a political whim – which resulted in the exodus of expertise as personnel jumped ship rather than be treated as some sort of political pawns; and
* billed us for his out-of-pocket expenses to attend weddings on parties – by reason of them being “official business”?
Who has the hide to slag off others for their hypocrisy, immorality and politcal failings – while being feted and indulged by lumps of our media : while they, in turn, decry ‘the decline in our politcs and civil intercourse’????