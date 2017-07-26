Canavan's caravan of confusion should have hit the road
It's unsurprising that Matt Canavan hasn't resigned from the Senate. The idea of responsibility is one that the major parties have little interest in.
There’s been much beard-stroking in the media coverage about why senator-perhaps Matt Canavan is a special case compared to former senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, so it’s fair that, instead of resigning, the High Court should consider his position. It’s more of the charmed media life that Canavan seems to lead. His extremism on coal (he called for a boycott of Westpac for not wasting enough shareholders’ money on unviable coal projects) and on abortion (he stood up for the rights of those nutjobs who harass women outside reproductive health clinics) rarely seem to get mentioned in media coverage. Instead, Canavan is portrayed as an energetic rising star of the LNP. And now, here he is, a victim of his mother’s application for Italian citizenship — he didn’t even know and he’s never even been there. Surely it’s just a minor hurdle in his ever-upward career trajectory? Not like those sloppy Greens senators.
20 thoughts on “Canavan’s caravan of confusion should have hit the road ”
The reasons for invalidating Ludham, Waters and Canavan are ridiculous, but in the case of Canavan it’s an excellent riddance.
Maybe Matt should get Lord of the Onion Rings to do his magic and make another renunciation letter appear…
Why is it that the taxpayer has to foot the high court bill? Who makes it OK that these self serving parasites get away with being able to return stolen money when they are caught, rather than going to prison like the idiot voters would have to if they are caught embezzeling money (Bishop, Ley et al) Now this loudmouthed Adani supporter goes to court at our expense. Time for a major change.