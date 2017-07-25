Dutton takes a casual 43 minutes to destroy two men's lives
Just how well is Peter Dutton handling his expanded ministerial power? For one thing, he seems to be able to decide people's fate in about the amount of time it takes to watch Law and Order.
22 thoughts on “Dutton takes a casual 43 minutes to destroy two men’s lives ”
He couldn’t engage intellectually. That would require intellect.!!!!! He doesn’t have it
He does too have intellectual rigor …. mortis.
Yeh. Agree with that.
Peter Dutton only has a Business Degree from QUT; anything more substantial and rigorous beyond QCAA Mathematics A and The Magic Faraway Tree would probably be pushing the limits of academic potential.