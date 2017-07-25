 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 25, 2017

The war on the war on the war on Christianity ... Snopes on the ropes ... royal pun ...

News Corp has accused the ABC of waging a war on Christians. Media Watch, as ever, has entered the fray.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, Media Watch has jumped into the debate on the ABC’s so-called “war on Christianity”, and the mass-withdrawal of ads from YouTube earlier this year didn’t hurt Google’s digital ad revenues at all.

bushby jane
Member
bushby jane

I think I counted six channels that Masterchef was on where we live, no wonder there were so many people watching it. But not us, although they are corrupting our footy show with too many morons, then Four Corners which all of Australia should have watched.

2 hours 52 minutes ago
