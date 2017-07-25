 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jul 25, 2017

Keane: we're missing the point on inequality

Arcane debates about measures of inequality don't deal with the day to day perceptions of voters of an economic system that has stopped delivering for them.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Is inequality in Australia getting worse? Is the Gini coefficient going up or down? Who’s right, Bill Shorten or Scott Morrison and the conservative newspapers beating the bushes for academics who’ll back them up?

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Advertisement