Razer: inequality IS the point
Inequality has reached a crisis point in Australia, no matter your definition. The poor can't afford homes or electricity, and something has to be done.
Jul 25, 2017
Inequality has reached a crisis point in Australia, no matter your definition. The poor can't afford homes or electricity, and something has to be done.
Rising inequality, says the Leader of the Opposition, is a terrible fact of Australian life. Rising inequality, says the Treasurer, is a non-fact that opposition leaders evoke when what they really want to do is stunt economic growth. The Herald Sun says that everyone should just shut up about rising inequality, because causing people to worry about what they don’t have and can’t get is a destructive “politics of envy”. There’s no point in scrutinising the odd claims of the Herald Sun — it’d be a bit like arguing with my Aunty Dot about global warming three sherries in. But there must be a point in scrutinising what is meant by “inequality” and how much of it we have, or don’t have, in this nation.
Powered by Taboola