Jul 25, 2017

Crikey Worm: Labor to tackle tax, did Australia promise to resettle refugees?

The UN isn't happy that the government has backtracked on promises to settle refugees, and ScoMo targets Labor's trust overhaul proposal. It's the news you need to know, by Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

TRUST IN FAIRNESS

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is expected to announce new tax policies at the NSW Labor conference this weekend, including changing tax on family trusts. The Australian is warning that Labor risks sparking a war with small businesses who use family trusts to manage their income. The Australian Financial Review meanwhile found that 13 of the 22 Turnbull government ministers are either a beneficiary or trustee of a family or business trust, while only four shadow ministers were in a similar situation. Treasurer Scott Morrison — who is a trustee of an inactive trust — said the Labor proposal would lead to higher taxes for small businesses and farmers. Morrison has accused the opposition of “giving up on growth“, and rejected Labor’s current pitch that inequality is growing in Australia.

