 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jul 25, 2017

Fifield's diary revealed: minister preferenced China telco before big local players

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield held his first meeting with a China state-owned telecommunications company that has no big presence in Australia.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

Mitch Fifield's diary released

In one of his first meetings as Communications Minister, Mitch Fifield met with executives from state-owned China Telecom weeks before he met with representatives from Telstra, Optus, or Vodafone, Crikey can reveal.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Advertisement