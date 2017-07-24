Reporting on the Greens' section 44 stuff-up shows journalism fails the diversity test
A lack of diversity, an ethnic uniformity has narrowed the focus of reporting, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.
Jul 24, 2017
A lack of diversity, an ethnic uniformity has narrowed the focus of reporting, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.
Australia is a country of migrants, built on migration, but you wouldn’t know it from the media responses to the forced exclusion of two senators for dual citizenship.
Powered by Taboola