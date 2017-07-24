How mainstream media still butcher the facts on Gillard's live cattle ban
Newspapers have reported that graziers have felt the impacts of the “catastrophic” ban as long as five years later. Well that's just bullshit (if you'll pardon the apt pun).
Jul 24, 2017
Six years have passed and yet the Australian mainstream media’s misreporting of the 2011 live cattle ban saga shows no sign of easing. As with other Labor government initiatives that saved the nation from disaster, it is still being misrepresented as “a bizarre overreaction” or “irrational” — or worse. News Corp seems especially keen to bash Julia Gillard’s legacy on this issue until the cows come home. It’s a bolt to the head, however, for their ongoing and confected scare campaign that exported Aussie cows continue to be, well, cash cows.
