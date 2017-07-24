 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jul 24, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: Ninjas slice through the competition

Ninja Warrriors was the only thing that mattered on TV yesterday.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Nine’s Ninja’s rule again, OK! — 2.461 million national viewers — 1.745 million in the metros and 716,000 in the regions. And that was the night. Nine rules the roost as a consequence and will do so again tonight and tomorrow thanks to the Ninjas. Nothing else mattered — MasterChef managed 1.286 million national viewers and deserves more for the second final tonight.

In the regions, Nine dominated with the Ninjas top with 716,000 viewers, then Seven News on 599,000, Nine/NBN News 6.30pm was third with 500,000 viewers, then Nine/NBN News with 467,000 and 60 Minutes with 461,000 in fifth spot. Insiders again dominated morning viewing with 526,000 viewers on the ABC’s main channel and ABC News — and with a discussion much higher in quality than what you get on Sky News in the evening (but not on the David Speers-hosted programs).

And remember on Friday we tipped that Nine would revamp The Footy Show after the Melbourne edition was easily beaten by The Front Bar on Seven. Nine moved as Crikey was being published — it will be back next week.

Network channel share:

  1. Nine (37.0%)
  2. Seven (25.5%)
  3. Ten (18.7%)
  4. ABC (13.7%)
  5. SBS (5.1%)

Network main channels:

  1. Nine (30.2%)
  2. Seven (17.6%)
  3. Ten (13.8%)
  4. ABC (9.8%)
  5. SBS ONE (3.5%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7mate (3.4%)
  2. Eleven (2.7%)
  3. 7TWO, GO (2.4%)
  4. ABC 2, ONE (2.3%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. Australian Ninja Warriors (Nine) — 2.461 million
  2. Seven News  — 1.820 million
  3. Nine/NBN News — 1.703 million
  4. 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.491 million
  5. MasterChef Australia Final 1 (Ten) — 1.286 million
  6. Sunday Night (Seven) — 1.178 million
  7. ABC News — 1.052 million
  8. Border Security (Seven) — 804,000
  9. Grand Designs NZ (ABC) —785,000
  10. Poldark (ABC) — 751,000

Top metro programs:

  1. Australian Ninja Warriors (Nine) — 1.745 million
  2. Nine News — 1.2290 million
  3. Seven News — 1.221 million
  4. 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.030 million

Losers: Ninja’s so no real losers, except Masterchef’s final – squeezed by the Ninja’s which is unfortunate

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Nine News — 1.2290 million
  2. Seven News — 1.221 million
  3. 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.030 million
  4. Sunday Night (Seven) — 792,000
  5. ABC News – 686,000
  6. Ten News — 305,000
  7. SBS World News  — 164,000

Morning TV:

  1. Insiders (ABC, 376,000, 150,000 on ABC News) — 526,000
  2. Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 509,000
  3. Weekend Today (Nine) — 429,000
  4. Landline (ABC) — 429,000
  5. Sports Sunday (Nine) — 299,000
  6. Offsiders (ABC) — 258,000

Top five pay TV channels:

  1. Fox Footy  (5.2%)
  2. Fox League (4.2%)
  3. Fox Sports 503  (3.1%)
  4. TVHITS, Fox Sports More  (2.1%)

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. NRL: Wests v Parramatta (Fox League) — 226,000
  2. AFL: Richmond v GWS (Fox Footy) — 209,000
  3. AFL: Collingwood v West Coast (Fox Sports 503) — 198,000
  4. NRL: St George v Manly  (Fox League) — 182,000
  5. AFL: Brisbane v Carlton (Fox8) — 159,000

*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.

