Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: Ninjas slice through the competition

Nine’s Ninja’s rule again, OK! — 2.461 million national viewers — 1.745 million in the metros and 716,000 in the regions. And that was the night. Nine rules the roost as a consequence and will do so again tonight and tomorrow thanks to the Ninjas. Nothing else mattered — MasterChef managed 1.286 million national viewers and deserves more for the second final tonight.

In the regions, Nine dominated with the Ninjas top with 716,000 viewers, then Seven News on 599,000, Nine/NBN News 6.30pm was third with 500,000 viewers, then Nine/NBN News with 467,000 and 60 Minutes with 461,000 in fifth spot. Insiders again dominated morning viewing with 526,000 viewers on the ABC’s main channel and ABC News — and with a discussion much higher in quality than what you get on Sky News in the evening (but not on the David Speers-hosted programs).

And remember on Friday we tipped that Nine would revamp The Footy Show after the Melbourne edition was easily beaten by The Front Bar on Seven. Nine moved as Crikey was being published — it will be back next week.

Network channel share:

Nine (37.0%) Seven (25.5%) Ten (18.7%) ABC (13.7%) SBS (5.1%)

Network main channels:

Nine (30.2%) Seven (17.6%) Ten (13.8%) ABC (9.8%) SBS ONE (3.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7mate (3.4%) Eleven (2.7%) 7TWO, GO (2.4%) ABC 2, ONE (2.3%)

Top 10 national programs:

Australian Ninja Warriors (Nine) — 2.461 million Seven News — 1.820 million Nine/NBN News — 1.703 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.491 million MasterChef Australia Final 1 (Ten) — 1.286 million Sunday Night (Seven) — 1.178 million ABC News — 1.052 million Border Security (Seven) — 804,000 Grand Designs NZ (ABC) —785,000 Poldark (ABC) — 751,000

Top metro programs:

Australian Ninja Warriors (Nine) — 1.745 million Nine News — 1.2290 million Seven News — 1.221 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.030 million

Losers: Ninja’s so no real losers, except Masterchef’s final – squeezed by the Ninja’s which is unfortunate

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 1.2290 million Seven News — 1.221 million 60 Minutes (Nine) — 1.030 million Sunday Night (Seven) — 792,000 ABC News – 686,000 Ten News — 305,000 SBS World News — 164,000

Morning TV:

Insiders (ABC, 376,000, 150,000 on ABC News) — 526,000 Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 509,000 Weekend Today (Nine) — 429,000 Landline (ABC) — 429,000 Sports Sunday (Nine) — 299,000 Offsiders (ABC) — 258,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox Footy (5.2%) Fox League (4.2%) Fox Sports 503 (3.1%) TVHITS, Fox Sports More (2.1%)

Top five pay TV programs:

NRL: Wests v Parramatta (Fox League) — 226,000 AFL: Richmond v GWS (Fox Footy) — 209,000 AFL: Collingwood v West Coast (Fox Sports 503) — 198,000 NRL: St George v Manly (Fox League) — 182,000 AFL: Brisbane v Carlton (Fox8) — 159,000

*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2013. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.