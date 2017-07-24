Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: Ninjas slice through the competition
Ninja Warrriors was the only thing that mattered on TV yesterday.
Jul 24, 2017
Nine’s Ninja’s rule again, OK! — 2.461 million national viewers — 1.745 million in the metros and 716,000 in the regions. And that was the night. Nine rules the roost as a consequence and will do so again tonight and tomorrow thanks to the Ninjas. Nothing else mattered — MasterChef managed 1.286 million national viewers and deserves more for the second final tonight.
In the regions, Nine dominated with the Ninjas top with 716,000 viewers, then Seven News on 599,000, Nine/NBN News 6.30pm was third with 500,000 viewers, then Nine/NBN News with 467,000 and 60 Minutes with 461,000 in fifth spot. Insiders again dominated morning viewing with 526,000 viewers on the ABC’s main channel and ABC News — and with a discussion much higher in quality than what you get on Sky News in the evening (but not on the David Speers-hosted programs).
And remember on Friday we tipped that Nine would revamp The Footy Show after the Melbourne edition was easily beaten by The Front Bar on Seven. Nine moved as Crikey was being published — it will be back next week.
Losers: Ninja’s so no real losers, except Masterchef’s final – squeezed by the Ninja’s which is unfortunate
