Traditional media not completely cut out in PM's cut-through strategy
Turnbull is still as reliant on traditional media outlets as he is social media, despite a concerted push in his office to bypass them.
Jul 21, 2017
Turnbull is still as reliant on traditional media outlets as he is social media, despite a concerted push in his office to bypass them.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has recently increased his use of social media as a way to cut through to voters while the national media remains focused on bothersome leadership issues. But when it comes to big announcements, he still goes back to the old favourites.
Powered by Taboola