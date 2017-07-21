Is serial plagiarist Tanveer Ahmed up to his old tricks?
There are some parts of his recent piece on the "transgender movement" and identity politics that have distinct echoes of someone else's work.
Jul 21, 2017
There are some parts of his recent piece on the "transgender movement" and identity politics that have distinct echoes of someone else's work.
Serial plagiarist Tanveer Ahmed looks like he’s been at it again, this time in The Spectator Australia. Ahmed, a psychiatrist, was dropped as a Fairfax columnist after the ABC’s Media Watch exposed multiple examples of plagiarism in 2012, and two years later was dropped from The Australian when it was revealed two paragraphs of a controversial piece about domestic violence had been copied from elsewhere.
Powered by Taboola