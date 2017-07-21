 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 21, 2017

Rundle: the real meaning of liberalism, or is Turnbull a tactical genius?

Turnbull's new mega-department is so driven by the politics of Big Fear that it would be impossible for Abbott to get to the right of it without advocating a generals-bishops junta for public safety.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

The great possibility is that Malcolm Turnbull is a tactical genius. Well, not genius, but a man of some talent. Tactical, note, not strategic. Strategically, he and the party he leads have been all over the place since he took power — and of course in the Abbott period before. Indeed, the better he is tactically, the worse he and the party become strategically. And forget anything to do with implementing a program. Programmatically, we remain in the Gillard era — a centrist social market politics frames real government action, whether it be Gonski 2.0, the NDIS, co-funded public transport in Victoria, and so on and on. Nothing has come along to replace it; there has been no will within the Coalition to frame a realistic and consistent centre-right social market politics that acknowledges the reality of a fractured Senate.

