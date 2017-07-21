TURNBULL WARNS ON INTEREST RATES
Australians should be prepared for interest rates to rise, Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday, warning people not to rely on constant growth in housing prices. “I know it’s [housing] been a pretty good one-way bet for a long time, but it’s going to be important for people to be prudent,” he said at the Economic and Social Outlook Conference at the University of Melbourne, an event sponsored by The Australian. The PM defended his free trade agenda and promised to put further company tax cuts on the Senate agenda by the end of the year. He also pointed to jobs growth as a sign the government’s agenda was helping the Australian economy.