Drug-tested welfare recipients will be forced to disclose private health details to a third party
Documents obtained by Crikey reveal a troubling new twist in the Centrelink drug-testing scandal. Freelance journalist John Power reports.
Jul 21, 2017
Welfare recipients targeted in the government’s controversial drug-testing trial will be forced to disclose their prescription medications to a third-party contractor to minimise false positives, documents obtained by Crikey reveal.
