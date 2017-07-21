 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 21, 2017

Commercial networks lobby to axe their own kids' TV shows

In testimony to the inquiry into the sustainability of the film and television industry, the three networks all said the children's content quotas needed to be cut because it's expensive.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

children's TV

The now usual urgings from commercial TV to get rid of — or reduce their obligations to make — children’s TV resurfaced yesterday at a House of Representatives committee inquiry in Sydney. It’s an old tale of woe from the networks — Seven, Nine and Ten — and their complaint is that all this money is spent and no one watches the programs, and the ABC is there anyway with a dedicated channel. The usual commercial TV hypocrisy reared its ugly head at the hearing, but no one knocked it down.

Topics

