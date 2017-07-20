Did Kevin Rudd really intend offshore processing to last only one year?
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd has claimed that asylum seekers on Manus Island could have been resettled in Australia three years ago. Was that really his government's policy?
Jul 20, 2017
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd has claimed that asylum seekers on Manus Island could have been resettled in Australia three years ago. Was that really his government's policy?
On the fourth anniversary of the Rudd government’s decision not to settle asylum seekers coming to Australia by boat, former prime minister Kevin Rudd has said the original agreement with Papua New Guinea to take and detain asylum seekers at the Manus Island offshore detention network was only for one year. However, the original document actually left it open for the years-long detention of men on the island.
Powered by Taboola