Economy

Jul 20, 2017

Reserve Bank trolls excitable markets over interest rates

Febrile markets have misjudged the Reserve Bank's monetary policy priorities, Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane write.

It’s almost as if the Reserve Bank is trolling febrile screen jockeys and lemming-like markets. Not that they need much stimulus to go silly — as Michael Pascoe noted in his piece calling bullshit on the “neutral interest rate” hysteria of the last week, which included much parsing, tea-leaf reading, soul-searching and chin-stroking over the RBA’s indication that rates would return to 3.5% if everything were hunky-dory.

