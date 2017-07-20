 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

People & Ideas

Jul 20, 2017

Razer: tragedy tourism is older than selfies, so quit your outrage

Don't lecture millenials for tragedy selfies, they are just following an age-old practice.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Yesterday, news.com.au repurposed a moral outrage for its local audience that international News Corp properties were done with a month ago. It was reported by The Sun in the days following London’s Grenfell Tower fire that so-called “dark tourists” were snapping self-portraits at the disaster site.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Advertisement