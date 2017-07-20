 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Jul 20, 2017

Latho v PVO ... 'Tiser columnist sashays away ... BBC stars making bank ...

Mark Latham has pushed his former Sky colleague Peter van Onselen a bit too far, and PVO has responded with a legal threat.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, Mark Latham receives another legal threat from a Sky News presenter, The Advertiser cuts another of News Corp’s columnists, and the BBC’s highest-paid stars have been revealed.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Advertisement