Jul 20, 2017

Uni staff get harsh lessons in hardball negotiation tactics

Murdoch University has applied to the Fair Work Commission to terminate its current agreement with staff. It says it doesn't play to cut their pay, but the precedent set by other industries suggests that is exactly what could be on the cards.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

In response to a long-running pay dispute with its staff, Murdoch University has applied to the Fair Work Commission to terminate their existing agreement, which would allow the university to negotiate lower pay rates and entitlements than staff are currently getting. It’s the first time a university has attempted this tactic, which means employees must bargain for a new agreement from the basis of award conditions, rather than the more generous current agreement provisions. If the application is successful, the university has undertaken to maintain the current conditions for the 3558 academic and administrative employees for six months. After that, staff could be forced to accept serious reductions in pay and conditions.

1 comments

