Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jul 20, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Mad as Hell and Utopia made Wednesday a strong night for the ABC.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer

Share

On a mixed night, MasterChef Australia did well for Ten with no competition — 1.33 million national viewers — but next year chaps, get rid of the complicated desserts and high sugar rubbish and go for something a bit plainer (less fussy) that ordinary home cooks can aspire to. The first winner, Julie Goodwin, is still what the program should be aiming for. Offspring, also on Ten, averaged 892,000 national viewers which was solid.

