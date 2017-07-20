Business' neoliberalism-as-usual ignores democratic reality
Business has failed to see that business-as-usual will no longer work with politicians who have to live in the real world of democratic politics.
Jul 20, 2017
Business has failed to see that business-as-usual will no longer work with politicians who have to live in the real world of democratic politics.
A beleaguered Liberal prime minister dines in the boardroom of a multinational law firm, up sixty-something floors in one of Sydney’s most prestigious office towers. With him are some of the most senior Australian business leaders and the representatives of the top corporate lobby group, the Business Council of Australia. The Prime Minister berates those assembled for failing to donate enough to his party, and failing to advocate forcefully enough for his policies. The complaint falls on deaf ears — the business dignitaries assembled respond that his policies aren’t pro-business enough. There are complaints about the bank tax. And one complains that the government is proposing to introduce its company tax cut for multinationals and giant corporations over ten years when it should be much quicker, and that there hasn’t been enough industrial relations reform.
Yes not sure big business understands the people in the street no longer cheer at record profit reports. These days we count it as one more reason to vote out the LNP and their corporate cheerleaders.
hmmm…
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jul/19/despot-disguise-democracy-james-mcgill-buchanan-totalitarian-capitalism
Let them eat cake!
I hope that Turnbull quoted one of Menzies better lines to these business leeches- about believing in free enterprise, but less in the men running it.