Australia remains a gender-segregated workplace
Many parts of Australian industry are segregated along gender lines -- and things haven't changed a lot in 30 years.
Jul 20, 2017
Australian women retire with about half the amount of superannuation as men, and one-third of women will have nothing at all going into retirement, a new study by Per Capita has found. While parenting plays a key role in reducing women’s super, Australian workplaces also remain significantly gender-segregated, with more than 40% of men and a third of women working in industries dominated by their own gender.
