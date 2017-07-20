 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 20, 2017

Australia remains a gender-segregated workplace

Many parts of Australian industry are segregated along gender lines -- and things haven't changed a lot in 30 years.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Australian women retire with about half the amount of superannuation as men, and one-third of women will have nothing at all going into retirement, a new study by Per Capita has found. While parenting plays a key role in reducing women’s super, Australian workplaces also remain significantly gender-segregated, with more than 40% of men and a third of women working in industries dominated by their own gender.

