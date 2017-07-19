What would happen to Donald Trump Jr in Australia?
If Donald Trump Jr had been a staffer for a politician in Australia, what would have happened? Quite possibly nothing much at all.
Jul 19, 2017
If Donald Trump Jr had been a staffer for a politician in Australia, what would have happened? Quite possibly nothing much at all.
Last week, Donald Trump Jr casually tossed a bucket of petrol onto the fire of allegations his father’s presidential campaign had colluded with Russia in the lead-up to last year’s election. In June 2016, Trump received an email from British publicist Rob Goldstone, offering to set up a meeting with a “Kremlin-backed” lawyer who was offering to provide the campaign with dirt on Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr’s response was as incriminating as it was clunky: “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”
Powered by Taboola