The public humiliation of George Brandis
Not merely was Attorney-General George Brandis required to support losing his key functions yesterday, he was required to explain why it was such a good idea.
Jul 19, 2017
Attorney-General George Brandis has finally done something to earn that coveted London gig. Yesterday’s humiliation was so profound, so abject, that it’s hard to recall anything similar.
