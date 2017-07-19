Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Australian Ninja Warriors continues to go ninja, go ninja, go, for Channel Nine.
Nine’s night thanks to Australian Ninja Warriors — 2.32 million national viewers — 1.57 million in the metros and 668,000 in the regions. Bread and circuses win again. MasterChef got 1.15 million nationally while Seven and the ABC were left behind. SBS did OK with Tour De France back (great win by Bling Matthews). In fact Seven was third in metro main channels after Nine and Ten. Seven has gone camping for ten days to return, presumably, when the Ninjas finishes.
