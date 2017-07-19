 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 19, 2017

FOI reveals nothing about Foxtel sports money ... Delta is a bad influence ... no gender stereotypes in ads ...

There 's no evidence that Foxtel and the government corresponded over $30 million to broadcast women's sport.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, a freedom of information request shows the Communications Department hasn’t put any conditions on $30 million handed to Foxtel to broadcast women’s and niche sport, and an ad featuring Delta Goodrem has been ruled a bad influence.

