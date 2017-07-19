David Salter responds to Gerard Henderson
Crikey readers on the new home affairs portfolio and conscription under John Curtin.
Jul 19, 2017
Crikey readers on the new home affairs portfolio and conscription under John Curtin.
David Salter writes: Re. “Gerard Henderson responds to David Salter” (Tuesday) Gerard Henderson says he stands by his claim that Menzies was “the first and only prime minister to implement conscription for overseas military service”, yet fails to support that claim with facts. Here are a few simple OED definitions that might help him understand his mistake:
Powered by Taboola