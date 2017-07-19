Crikey Clarifier: what is section 44 of the constitution and how did it trip up the Greens?
What does the law say about being a dual citizen while getting elected to Australian parliament?
Jul 19, 2017
Two Greens senators have been forced to resign from office in less than a week after, oops, discovering they were dual citizens, and thus were not be eligible to be elected in Australia. But how could that even happen? And how could they not know? Who could be next?
