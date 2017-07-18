Harrison crushed, but Seven survives -- for now
Seven has avoided updating the market while the case has been before the court, but now there are questions about its future now the Harrison scandal has ended, write Glenn Dyer and Emily Watkins.
Jul 18, 2017
While Amber Harrison will look to how she will pick up the pieces of her life after yesterday’s court ruling against her, Seven West Media will go back to fighting another battle — how to survive in an industry increasingly difficult to navigate.
