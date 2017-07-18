 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Jul 18, 2017

Crikey Worm: Dutton could get 'Home Office', indigenous recognition report

Australian cabinet to discuss a British-style Home Office, and the recommendation on indigenous recognition given to the PM. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

DUTTON’S HOME RUN: ON THE CUSP OF NEW MEGA-DEPARTMENT

After years of speculation under different governments, it looks like Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will be the one to introduce a mega-department modeled after the UK’s Home Office, bringing together the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and Border Force under one umbrella. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is expected to be the big winner out of the shake-up, but it won’t happen without a fight when cabinet meets today. Fairfax’s David Wroe and James Massola report that Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Attorney-General George Brandis, Justice Minister Michael Keenan and Defence Minister Marise Payne are against the idea. 

