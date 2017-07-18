DUTTON’S HOME RUN: ON THE CUSP OF NEW MEGA-DEPARTMENT
After years of speculation under different governments, it looks like Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will be the one to introduce a mega-department modeled after the UK’s Home Office, bringing together the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and Border Force under one umbrella. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is expected to be the big winner out of the shake-up, but it won’t happen without a fight when cabinet meets today. Fairfax’s David Wroe and James Massolareport that Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Attorney-General George Brandis, Justice Minister Michael Keenan and Defence Minister Marise Payne are against the idea.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.