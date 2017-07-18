 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Jul 18, 2017

Two-year-old outrage ... seeing double ... Netflix reveals strategy ...

The Herald Sun has video footage of a train brawl with a pregnant woman. The only problem is, the fight (and the video) are two years old.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, the Herald Sun‘s “staff reporter” gets caught out by a two-year-old public transport fight video, and Netflix is going from strength to strength. 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement