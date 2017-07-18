Helen Razer will not be silenced
Just because people say you are wrong does not mean you are right.
Jul 18, 2017
Just because people say you are wrong does not mean you are right.
The perfect is the enemy of the good, wrote Voltaire. Voltaire, however, was a cut-price thinker who, when not busy loathing Jews, occupied himself scribbling things far less helpful to Western philosophy than they were to the greeting card industry. More useful, perhaps, than “the perfect is the enemy of the good” would be the formulation “the perfect enemy must never have a trace of the good”. The perfect enemy, as political and military leaders have known for millennia, is as bad as bad can be.
Powered by Taboola