Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Predictably, Australian Ninja Warriors killed the competition on free to air, and Game of Thrones did the same on Foxtel.
Jul 18, 2017
Australian Ninja Warriors — 2.17 million viewers nationally — 1.52 million metro, 644,000 in the regions — end of night. Nine’s night. MasterChef Australia — 1.17 million national viewers. Seven ran dead and the ABC had a weak night for its line up of news and current affairs programs.
In regional markets Seven News regained top spot with 725,000 viewers, from the Ninjas in second spot with 644,000, then Seven News/TT with 576,000, Home and Away was fourth with 495,000 and then the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 494,000.
Game of Thrones was watched by 447,000 (from 11am to noon, or 9pm to 10pm on HBO in the US) and 352,000 for the repeat at 8.30pm on showcase on Foxtel.
