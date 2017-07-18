Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Australian Ninja Warriors — 2.17 million viewers nationally — 1.52 million metro, 644,000 in the regions — end of night. Nine’s night. MasterChef Australia — 1.17 million national viewers. Seven ran dead and the ABC had a weak night for its line up of news and current affairs programs.

In regional markets Seven News regained top spot with 725,000 viewers, from the Ninjas in second spot with 644,000, then Seven News/TT with 576,000, Home and Away was fourth with 495,000 and then the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 494,000.

Game of Thrones was watched by 447,000 (from 11am to noon, or 9pm to 10pm on HBO in the US) and 352,000 for the repeat at 8.30pm on showcase on Foxtel.

Network channel share:

Nine (32.8%) Seven (25.3%) Ten (19.2%) ABC (17.7%) SBS (5.1%)

Network main channels:

Nine (26.8%) Seven (16.93%) Ten (14.2%) ABC (13.0%) SBS ONE (3.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (3.8%) ABC 2 (3.2%) 7mate, ONE, GO (2.5%) Gem (3.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Australian Ninja Warrior (Nine) — 2.171 million Seven News — 1.839 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.659 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.377 million Nine/NBN News — 1.357 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.326 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.254 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.184 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.170 million 7pm ABC News — 1.115 million

Top metro programs:

Australian Ninja Warrior (Nine) —1.527 million Seven News — 1.116 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.083 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.040 million Nine News — 1.017 million

Losers: No One really – the Ninja’s Rule, OK!

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.1116 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.083 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.040 million Nine News — 1.017 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 919,000 7pm ABC News —778,000 7.30 (ABC) — 619,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 615,000 Four Corners (ABC) —609,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 561,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) —473,000 Today (Nine) – 390,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 231,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 150,000 + 75,000 on News 24) — 225,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 185,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 110,000

Top five pay TV channels:

Fox 8 (%) LifeStyle (%) TVHITS (%) UKTV, Fox Classics (%)

Top five pay TV programs:

(showcase) — 447,000 Game of Thrones (showcase) — 357,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 99,000 Game Of Thrones – The Story So Far (showcase) — 86,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 77,000